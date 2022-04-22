Gov. Jim Justice: West Virginia to Join 26-State Border Security Coalition

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice told Newsmax on Friday that he was teaming up with 25 other Republican governors to establish a border strike force to tackle ''off the chart'' illegal immigration, drug cartels and crime.

''It's a coordination of a bunch of people that really care,'' Justice said on ''Spicer & Co.'' ''We all know exactly what's going on at the southern border, and we know absolutely how it's just ripping this nation to pieces.''

Justice, a former Democrat turned Republican, asserted that the Democratic Party is turning a blind eye on the border in order ''to get more folks in here to be able to buy votes.''

''It is a crime, pitiful shame as far as what's happening. And what's happening to West Virginia alone,'' Justice said, adding that the number fentanyl-related seizures between 2018 and 2021 in the state ''has gone up by 1778%.''

''It is off the chart what is going on if you're evaluating from the bad side.'' The governor continued. ''We know without any question we're bringing crime. We're bringing terrorists. We're bringing the cartels. We're bringing China right into our lives.''

Justice said that the U.S. is compounding the problem ''through either one of two things.''

''Either a motivation to cause more and more and more problems ... or we're doing it from the standpoint of who knows what? It could be the entire deterioration of America.''

Justice said that with President Joe Biden's performance in office thus far, the group of 26 red states ''should have all kinds of Democratic governors join us.''

''Right now, we're at a crossroads, and the Biden administration has totally lost their way. So why allow them to just continue on the way they're going?'' Justice said in an appeal to other governors.

