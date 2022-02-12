Rep. Davidson to Newsmax: 'Right Now Cartels Control the Border'

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Saturday that "right now, cartels control the border."

"The drugs are literally being poisoned by fentanyl. And here's the deal — the cartels control the market in America, and they're lacing the drugs with fentanyl," he added.

Davidson's comments on "Wake Up America" follow a letter signed by 116 Republicans urging President Joe Biden to take action on the fentanyl epidemic.

"The precursor drugs are being supplied by China," the Ohio congressman said. "So, we really need to focus on what comes into Mexico from China, in terms of the chemicals that make the drugs, and fundamentally we have to target the cartels just like enemies of our country — like North Korea or Iran."

"The leading cause of death for 18- to 45-year-olds is drug overdoses," he said.

Davidson claimed that the Biden administration was "not ignoring" the fentanyl epidemic, but mass immigration at the southern border is exacerbating the issue.

"The Customs and Border Patrol — they're pleading to be able to do their job. They feel demoralized because they know what's happening at the border, and they know the stakes," Davidson said. "They are literally being prevented from doing their job.

"As I say, Joe Biden knows this. Right now, they're sending alerts saying that the cartels are recruiting younger people because the Biden administration has a policy of not stopping minors coming through. So, you're exploiting even more young people by these bad policies."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here