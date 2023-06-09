Guilfoyle to Newsmax: DOJ Really Targeting Ordinary Americans

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a onetime adviser to Donald Trump, told Newsmax that the Department of Justice was actually going after ordinary Americans when the former president was indicted Thursday.

Joining "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Friday, Guilfoyle explained that Trump both represents and is the only thing standing in the way of a weaponized justice system.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Attorney General Merrick Garland are "hell-bent" on coming after Trump "because they are coming after you, and he's the only thing standing in the way," Guilfoyle stated.

"He is unbelievably strong and resilient. He is unbreakable, and this is not going to stop him because he is factually innocent," Guilfoyle claimed, insisting that "he will prevail" even if that means his case ends up in the Supreme Court.

Guilfoyle further argued that the sensitive documents found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Florida, were "properly contained" and that it was his right to house them under the Presidential Records Act.

However, Guilfoyle pointed out that President Joe Biden did not have the same permission when he held onto confidential correspondence at several locations, including his Greenville, Delaware, residence.

"Joe Biden should be prosecuted and investigated, and quite frankly, impeached," Guilfoyle declared, noting that he held files in improperly-secured locations like his garage and Corvette.

Her comments arrive one day after Trump received news that he was indicted by a federal grand jury in Miami, Florida.

The unsealed filing details 37 counts against the former president, including the possession of classified information, conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice, and making false statements.

