Tal Heinrich to Newsmax: After Gaza Pause, Fighting Will Continue

Tal Heinrich, a spokeswoman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Newsmax that Israel's invasion of the Gaza Strip will continue after the latest pause is done.

Appearing Thursday on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Heinrich defended the agreement struck between Israel and Hamas to establish a four-day cease-fire as the two sides exchange women and children prisoners.

"The government ... took a very difficult decision. A very grave one when we agreed to this hostage release outlined," explained Heinrich, adding that the Jewish state "leaves nobody behind."

Heinrich, who is also a New York-based journalist, said the government is open to further negotiations with Hamas for hostages as well.

The current deal includes the exchange of 50 Israeli women and children abducted by Hamas for 150 Palestinian women and children imprisoned in Israel, The New York Times reported.

However, after the exchange, there will still be an estimated 190 people in the terrorist group's possession who were abducted during Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel.

Heinrich said that when hostage negotiations are not being discussed, the Israel Defense Forces will continue to carry out their stated goal — the elimination of Hamas.

"After the temporary cease-fire, the fighting will continue because Israel is committed to this goal of finishing the Hamas rule in Gaza. We said we would no longer live next to the terrorist enclave, and we're very determined to dismantle this terrorist organization."

The deal, expected to go into effect Friday, also includes an avenue for new international humanitarian aid to come into Gaza.

