Sen. Schmitt to Newsmax: Fauci Concealed NIH's Wuhan Lab Funding

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., said Wednesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci wanted to conceal the National Institutes of Health's indirect funding of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Schmitt slammed the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for allegedly working to censor those exposing him.

"Anthony Fauci didn't want the world to know he was secretly funding the Wuhan Lab because we weren't supposed to be funding gain-of-function research," Schmitt said. "He figured out a way to get around that through third parties."

Schmitt's comments follow a scathing new letter Wednesday by Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Oversight Committee's subpanel on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter revealed that the panel uncovered information suggesting Fauci went to the Central Intelligence Agency building to "influence" its probe into the origins of COVID-19, of which the Wuhan lab is a top contender.

The letter was addressed to Christi Grimm, head of the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services.

"If this is true, you have whistleblowers coming forward," Schmitt said. "You have intelligence agencies doing the bidding of Anthony Fauci to essentially protect him from the scrutiny that he should have for funding the Wuhan lab."

"It's been shown now ... that the federal government colluded and coordinated with Big Tech to censor speech. To hide the truth," Schmitt said. continued, referring to the temporary stay partially upheld by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Schmitt was pivotal in initially bringing the Missouri v. Biden case on social media censorship during COVID-19 to court, serving as the state's attorney general until he took office in the Senate earlier this year.

