Blocked by Twitter, Vaccine Pioneer Malone Says He'll Keep 'Telling the Truth'

Dr. Robert Malone, a contributor to mRNA vaccine technology, told Newsmax on Thursday that he is focused on ''telling the truth'' after being booted from Twitter a day before.

Malone, appearing on ''Stinchfield,'' also mentioned that he is actively being fact-checked by Reuters, who he says ''has links'' through ''inboard relationships'' with the vaccine producer Pfizer.

''They went absolutely ballistic that you called the spike proteins that ... these mRNA vaccines produce ... toxic and can cause birth defects. They said, 'It's misinformation. Totally fake news.' What do you say to them?'' host Grant Stinchfield asked the vaccine innovator.

''The data are the data. I'm sorry,'' Malone replied.

Malone, who amassed more than 500,000 followers on Twitter, was permanently suspended from the social media site on Wednesday for alleged ''misinformation,'' The Epoch Times reported.

The scientist confirmed his account was suspended on his Substack later in the day.

''We all knew it would happen eventually,'' Malone said. ''Over a half million followers gone in a blink of an eye. That means I must have been on the mark, so to speak. Over the target.

''It also means we lost a critical component in our fight to stop these vaccines being mandated for children and to stop the corruption in our governments, as well as the medical-industrial complex and pharmaceutical industries,'' he said.

Malone added that he believed the mRNA vaccine he helped develop was ''absolutely a flop.''

''I mean, it doesn't protect you for very long at all,'' he said. ''It doesn't [protect you] from disease or death. It doesn't protect you from infection. It doesn't protect you from spread. It doesn't protect you from the primary disease. It causes adverse events.''

Later, Malone described the omicron wave as a ''gift to all of us,'' citing data that showed there being few deaths associated with the new variant.

''The likelihood is that we are all going to get infected by omicron,'' Malone said. ''You're going to have a short clinical course that's more like the common cold. ... Typical cold symptoms.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here