Ric Grenell to Newsmax: 'No Question' SCOTUS Overrules Colo. Decision

Ric Grenell said in an interview that there is "no question" the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the Colorado Supreme Court's "insurrection" ruling.

Appearing Friday on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the former acting director of national intelligence in the Trump administration commended the U.S. Supreme Court justices for taking up the case that could decide the extent of former President Donald Trump's ballot access.

"I think we'll ultimately settle the whole thing down. The question will be, Are we going to win 9-0 or 7-2?" explained Grenell, a former U.S. ambassador to Germany.

"But I think there's no question that, when you lose [Democrat strategist] David Axelrod, when you lose [California Democrat Gov.] Gavin Newsom by saying [President] Joe Biden and the Democrats have overreached by kicking Donald Trump off the ballot, you know you're in poor shape," he added.

The Colorado Supreme Court found on Dec. 19 that Trump violated the U.S. Constitution's "insurrection clause," thus disqualifying him from the ballot, despite him not being convicted of trying to overturn the 2020 election.

In the ensuing days, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows tried to kick Trump off the ballot in her state, and California's secretary of state initially opened an inquiry into the matter before it was shot down.

Trump remains on the ballot in both states as litigation continues, and the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to take up the Colorado ruling in February.

