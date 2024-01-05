×
Tags: newsmax tv | rep. scott perry | hunter biden

Rep. Perry to Newsmax: 'Very Telling' If AG Doesn't Prosecute Hunter

By    |   Friday, 05 January 2024 08:56 PM EST

Rep. Scott Perry told Newsmax on Friday that it would be "very telling" if Attorney General Merrick Garland does not prosecute Hunter Biden for contempt of Congress.

Joining "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," the Pennsylvania Republican said Garland's next move will serve as a test for the country's two-tiered system of justice, one for Democrats, and another for Republicans.

"It's going to be very telling in this circumstance if this attorney general doesn't prosecute contempt in this circumstance knowing that previously he prosecuted contempt in the case of Peter Navarro and of Steve Bannon."

Perry characterized the subpoena that the two former Trump administration officials violated as spawning from the "illegitimate" House Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

However, the subpoena of Hunter Biden comes from a "duly constituted committee under the rules of the House, with Democrats and Republicans both serving on it," he added.

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden, along with President Joe Biden's brother James Biden and another former business associate, on Nov. 8 for a private deposition related to the Biden family's foreign dealings.

Hunter Biden's lawyer Abbe Lowell, however, pushed for his client to agree to the subpoena's terms only if it covered public testimony exclusively, forgoing the usual private deposition beforehand.

The Oversight panel's refusal to adjust its subpoena has now led to the question of whether the Department of Justice will charge President Joe Biden's son, who is currently facing an unrelated indictment.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

Newsmax Media, Inc.

