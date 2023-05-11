Rep. De La Cruz to Newsmax: Border Crisis Turned Into 'Border Chaos'

Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax that President Joe Biden's crisis at the southern border has turned into "border chaos."

Joining "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" on Thursday, De La Cruz argued that the Biden administration has facilitated the border crisis by failing to prepare for the end of U.S. Code Title 42 Section 265 provisions.

"What President Biden has done is he's failed our border communities. He's failed the Border Patrol and Customs agents. He's failed the Texans. And most of all, he's failed you — the American people," De La Cruz stated.

This, she believes, is exposed in "the millions of illegal immigrants who have crossed our border, [as well as] women and children who have been sex-trafficked. All because of Biden's failed open border policy."

De La Cruz contended that amid the end of Title 42 Thursday night, a COVID-era policy that allowed the U.S. to deport individuals originating from infected countries, "the border crisis has now turned into a border chaos."

"I'm proud that today Republicans united and we kept our promise to America, which was to secure our border," De La Cruz explained. "And we did that by passing H.R. 2. It's the first time that meaningful ... immigration legislation has been passed since 1994."

The bill, also known as the Secure the Border Act of 2023, mandates that Customs and Border Protection keep a staff of 22,000 agents or more, ensure that they are well-equipped, and invest in upgrading their technology.

It also orders the Department of Homeland Security to finish former President Donald Trump's border wall and begin the process of implementing E-Verify, a system that ensures employers hire legal workers.

Although unlikely to pass the Democrat-controlled Senate, its passage serves as an optics win for House Republicans and can serve as leverage in further negotiations, The New York Times noted.

