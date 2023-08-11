Rep. Comer to Newsmax: DOJ's Obstruction Attempt Won't Work

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax that the latest attempt from the Department of Justice to obstruct the House Oversight Committee's probe into the Biden family will not work.

Appearing Friday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Comer, chair of the Oversight Committee, slammed Attorney General Merrick Garland for selecting David C. Weiss as special counsel for the DOJ investigation of Hunter Biden's business dealings.

Weiss, the U.S. attorney for the district of Delaware, has been investigating Hunter Biden for alleged tax fraud and illegal firearm possession.

However, the prosecutor has come under fire for offering Hunter Biden a plea deal on his tax and guns charges that would have helped him avoid prison time. That deal has since been questioned by a judge and ultimately collapsed.

"How ironic, the day after I announced that we have put together a case that I believe will win in court to subpoena [President] Joe Biden's bank records, lo and behold, Merrick Garland strikes again," Comer said.

"This is another example of this Department of Justice being weaponized — trying to do everything in their ability to obstruct congressional investigations," he stressed. "But it's not going to obstruct our investigations. We're going to continue to move forward."

Comer said the primary purpose of appointing the special counsel is to prevent the Oversight Committee from accessing the necessary records to prove its case in court.

Weiss' office, he argued, will attempt to say an active investigation is going on and the information cannot be made public.

"This is an attorney general that has lost the confidence of the American people," Comer declared. "He has done more to damage our justice system than any human being in recent memory."

