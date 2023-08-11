×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: newsmax tv | rep. comer | biden probe | doj | garland

Rep. Comer to Newsmax: DOJ's Obstruction Attempt Won't Work

By    |   Friday, 11 August 2023 09:04 PM EDT

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax that the latest attempt from the Department of Justice to obstruct the House Oversight Committee's probe into the Biden family will not work.

Appearing Friday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Comer, chair of the Oversight Committee, slammed Attorney General Merrick Garland for selecting David C. Weiss as special counsel for the DOJ investigation of Hunter Biden's business dealings.

Weiss, the U.S. attorney for the district of Delaware, has been investigating Hunter Biden for alleged tax fraud and illegal firearm possession.

However, the prosecutor has come under fire for offering Hunter Biden a plea deal on his tax and guns charges that would have helped him avoid prison time. That deal has since been questioned by a judge and ultimately collapsed.  

"How ironic, the day after I announced that we have put together a case that I believe will win in court to subpoena [President] Joe Biden's bank records, lo and behold, Merrick Garland strikes again," Comer said.

"This is another example of this Department of Justice being weaponized — trying to do everything in their ability to obstruct congressional investigations," he stressed. "But it's not going to obstruct our investigations. We're going to continue to move forward."

Comer said the primary purpose of appointing the special counsel is to prevent the Oversight Committee from accessing the necessary records to prove its case in court.

Weiss' office, he argued, will attempt to say an active investigation is going on and the information cannot be made public.

"This is an attorney general that has lost the confidence of the American people," Comer declared. "He has done more to damage our justice system than any human being in recent memory."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax that the latest attempt from the Department of Justice to obstruct the House Oversight Committee's probe into the Biden family will not work. Appearing Friday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Comer, chair of the Oversight Committee,...
newsmax tv, rep. comer, biden probe, doj, garland
330
2023-04-11
Friday, 11 August 2023 09:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved