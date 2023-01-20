Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Media Turning on Biden Over Classified Docs

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told Newsmax on Friday that even the mainstream media is turning against President Joe Biden for his mishandling of classified documents.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the Kentucky Republican said there were too many questions surrounding classified files found at Biden's University of Pennsylvania-affiliated office and Wilmington, Delaware, residence for people to ignore.

"The president hasn't been honest with the American people, and the mainstream media are picking up on that," Comer explained. "I mean, there are always going to be defenders at MSNBC. But you're seeing CBS, to a certain degree NBC and ABC, and definitely CNN now pressuring the White House for answers as to what happened."

Among the questions Comer said media outlets were asking are: Why didn't the Justice Department and the FBI raid Biden's home like they raided Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate? What kinds of documents did Biden have, and who else had access to them?

"It's obvious that those documents stored ... were a prime candidate to be stolen, or at the very least, viewed by visitors coming in and out of that Biden house," he continued. "And remember, he ran that presidential campaign from the house, more specifically, the basement."

Comer also suggested that a close adviser of Biden could be responsible for the story's initial leak to CBS News. It comes in the wake of a new report suggesting that only eight of the president's confidants knew of the files before the story broke.

Someone in Biden's circle leaking the story so that he doesn't run in 2024 "could be possible," he admitted, adding that another potential source of the leak could be an individual within the Justice Department.

"Some of these other government agencies are getting sick and tired of Joe Biden blaming all of his disastrous policies and all of his bad decisions on them," the congressman stated.

