Chip Roy to Newsmax: Pull Funding From Mayorkas

Rep. Chip Roy told Newsmax on Wednesday that Congress needs to pull funding that empowers Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the Texas Republican said it was important for the House to move forward with Mayorkas' impeachment.

Still, Roy acknowledged that the secretary was unlikely to be removed and that limiting his abilities mattered more.

"We ought to impeach Mayorkas, but more importantly right now, whatever we do on that, we've got to constrain the funding that's empowering Mayorkas," Roy explained.

"In other words, I'm for impeaching, been calling for it. I want to do it. But if we take away the money and hold the line on money and force them to change ... then we can force them to bend to the will of Congress like the Founders intended," he added.

His comments arrive as the House begins to move forward with proceedings to impeach Mayorkas, backed by Republican Congressman Mark E. Green, chairman of the Homeland Security Committee.

The first hearing on the topic is scheduled for Jan. 10 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Green's panel had previously launched "a comprehensive investigation into the causes, costs, and consequences" of the crisis at the southern United States border with Mexico.

"Our investigation made clear that this crisis finds its foundation in Secretary Mayorkas' decision-making and refusal to enforce the laws passed by Congress, and that his failure to fulfill his oath of office demands accountability," Green said Wednesday.

