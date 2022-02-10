Jane Timken to Newsmax: 'I Stood Up and Delivered for President Trump'

Jane Timken, a GOP candidate in the Ohio U.S. Senate race, told Newsmax on Thursday that she "took on the [Gov. John] Kasich machine" while she chaired the Ohio Republican Party from 2017 until 2021.

"I stood up and delivered for President Trump," she added. "We won Ohio by 8½ points. And the people of Ohio know I've been in the trenches fighting for them and our conservative cause. And it's because I'm also out there talking about the issues that are important to them."

Timken was also questioned on "Spicer & Co." about the involvement of her husband, Ward Timken, in TimkenSteel, a manufacturing company that owned a China-based subsidiary until 2021, according to The Canton Repository.

"Well, look. I've never worked for the Timken Company. But let me tell you, the Timken Company and TimkenSteel have been Ohio manufacturing producing companies for over 100 years, employing thousands and thousands of Ohioans and invested billions of dollars in Ohio. They're proud American-made manufacturers," the former state party chairwoman said.

"I'm standing proud for bringing American manufacturing jobs back to this country," she assured host Sean Spicer.

Touting Donald Trump's past endorsement for her to lead the state party in 2016, Timken expressed enthusiasm at the possibility of a Trump endorsement for the Senate race but also indicated she would continue running if she did not receive one.

"President Trump's endorsement would be critical and key, but I'm in this fight for Ohioans fueled by Ohioans, and I'm going to represent Ohioans," Timken said.

And like her Ohio U.S. Senate candidate colleague Josh Mandel on the segment before her, Timken said that local telecom provider Cincinnati Bell's decision to drop Newsmax was "against our First Amendment."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here