Rep. Gaetz to Newsmax: FBI Paying Agents to Target Americans

Friday, 19 May 2023 09:58 PM EDT

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told Newsmax that the Federal Bureau of Investigation's top brass was giving agents "cash payments" to target Americans.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Friday, Gaetz said that suspended FBI agent Steve Friend told the House Judiciary's Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that the exchanges were taking place.

"There were cash incentives given to people in FBI leadership based on case volume," the congressman shared. "And that's really problematic because it's about the quality of cases and keeping the American people safe and prosecuting crimes."

It's not, Gaetz explained, about "indicating that you're able to check the boxes on certain case volumes in certain categories that [FBI Director] Christopher Wray wants to talk about when he comes before the Congress."

He also claimed testimony from another FBI whistleblower, suspended FBI agent Marcus Allen, proves that Wray lied when he suggested before Congress that there was no agency presence during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

In the FBI's Boston, Massachusetts, field office, agents could not obtain evidence because the Washington, D.C., office said the videos would expose their "confidential human sources," the lawmaker emphasized.

On Thursday, Gaetz highlighted Wray's contradiction while questioning Allen before the select subcommittee, noting that the agent was "retaliated against for saying the very thing that the Washington field office was telling Boston."

"The Washington, D.C. FBI Field Office CONFIRMED that undercover officers, confidential informants, and FBI assets were present at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, despite FBI Director Wray testifying to the contrary!" Gaetz wrote on Twitter.

Friday, 19 May 2023 09:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

