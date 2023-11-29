Kari Lake to Newsmax: DA Jack Smith Pushing for 'Legal Tyranny'

Kari Lake, a GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate in Arizona, told Newsmax that Department of Justice special counsel John "Jack" Smith was quietly pushing "legal tyranny."

Appearing Wednesday on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Lake slammed Smith for trying to obtain a list of all the users who interacted with former President Donald Trump's Twitter account in a January legal filing.

"Are you kidding me? If you liked or retweeted a Trump tweet, you are on their list? This is legal tyranny," Lake explained. "This is the kind of tyranny that we've seen in banana republics and communist dictatorships around the world. And now it's come right here to our country."

Smith's request was made to the federal district court in Washington, D.C., as part of his prosecution of Trump and 18 of his allies for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.

It was publicly released Monday alongside several other highly-redacted documents.

"Who hasn't shared or commented or liked or retweeted something that a president says? This is outrageous, and it's dangerous, and it shows you what kind of pressure President Trump is under from this weaponized DOJ," Lake stated.

Lake is expected to win the Republican primary and face off against Democrat Congressman Ruben Gallego and Democrat-turned-independent Kyrsten Sinema, who currently holds the seat.

The seat is critical for Republicans' attempt to retake the Senate.

Lake previously ran in the state's gubernatorial election against then-Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs last year. Lake lost to her by 17,000 votes, 50.32% to 49.65%.

