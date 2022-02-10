Josh Mandel to Newsmax: Stronger Than Money, 'We've Got the People on Our Side'

Former Ohio state Treasurer Josh Mandel told ''Spicer & Co.'' on Newsmax that even though he has lagged in fundraising in this year's Republican primary for U.S. Senate in the state, ''We've got the people on our side.

''We've got something stronger than money on our side. We've got the people on our side. The most recent polling has me up 11 points on the ... closest competitor,'' Mandel said on Thursday, referring to an internal memo from WPA Intelligence.

Mandel, who ran unsuccessfully for Ohio's other Senate seat in 2012, said that voters prefer him in 2022 over author J.D. Vance, whom he described as a ''never-Trumper,'' and Jane Timken, former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, who he said was ''pro-impeachment.''

The former state treasurer defended his steady polling lead throughout the campaign, asserting that he was not ahead by more because the competition is spread out.

''Well, with 84 people running for the U.S. Senate, the victor in this race is not going to get near 50%,'' Mandel said.

Mandel, 44, also touted his campaign strategy, which he said was focused largely on visiting churches and speaking in them.

''Our first church town hall drew over 250 people in a soybean field in the middle of Bucyrus — rural Crawford County, Ohio, at a church called Victory In Truth Ministries. Three hundred people at Washington Heights Baptist Church in Dayton. Five hundred people at Solid Rock Church in Lebanon. Over 600 people when [Arizona state GOP Sen.] Wendy Rogers and Jenna Ellis came into campaign for me,'' he said.

Ellis was a legal adviser to then-President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign.

Mandel then proceeded to denounce the Midwestern telecom giant Cincinnati Bell for dropping Newsmax earlier this month.

"First of all, shame on Cincinnati Bell," the candidate declared.

