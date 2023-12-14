×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: newsmax tv | john bolton | essequibo | venezuela

Bolton to Newsmax: US Has Direct Interest in Essequibo Conflict

By    |   Thursday, 14 December 2023 07:47 PM EST

Former National Security Adviser and U.N. Ambassador John Bolton said Thursday on Newsmax that Venezuela and Guyana's brewing conflict over the Essequibo region has "huge economic implications."

Joining "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Bolton, a longtime State Department official in Republican administrations, warned of the effects a potential war between the two could have for the U.S.

While Venezuela has laid claim to the resource-rich Essequibo region for centuries, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is interested in it now because of "huge offshore oil finds" by ExxonMobil in 2015, Bolton explained.

"I think we've got a very direct interest," Bolton argued, adding that if companies "continue to drill unimpeded in Guyanese territory offshore and on-shore, nobody needs Venezuela's reserves and the infrastructure of Venezuela's petroleum industry."

"It may not be the entire future of Exxon or Chevron and the other big companies. But for the United States ... to be able to get oil from this hemisphere rather than farther away — this has huge economic implications," Bolton said.

Maduro and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali met Thursday morning at Kingstown's airport in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, alongside representatives of the United Nations and Caribbean nations.

The pair said they were committed to ensuring peace even as they continue to negotiate the future of the 62,000-square-mile jungle region.

Still, Ali assured Guyana would not bow down to Venezuela's demands for Essequibo.

"All of this belongs to Guyana," Ali told reporters at a press conference in Kingstown. "No narrative propaganda (or) decree can change this. This is Guyana."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former National Security Adviser and U.N. Ambassador John Bolton said Thursday on Newsmax that Venezuela and Guyana's brewing conflict over the Essequibo region has "huge economic implications." Joining "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Bolton, a longtime ...
newsmax tv, john bolton, essequibo, venezuela
318
2023-47-14
Thursday, 14 December 2023 07:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved