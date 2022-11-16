Dick Morris to Newsmax: GOP Can Halt Biden Agenda, Probe Admin With House

Dick Morris, author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," told Newsmax that a GOP-controlled House could stop President Joe Biden's agenda and investigate his White House.

During a Tuesday interview with John Bachman, the political insider pointed out that Republicans still won last week's midterm elections after garnering 53 million votes and beating Democrats by five points in the generic ballot.

"We took the House back. Of the 15 tough Senate races, we won nine of the 15. So, explain to me how this is a defeat," Morris stated, adding that with the lower chamber, Republicans can accomplish a litany of tasks that they sought to do.

"Once we have the House, we can stop him from passing bills, and we can get a gavel and investigate this cesspool of corruption that Joe Biden calls an administration," he continued. "We can put Hunter [Biden] under oath. We can put his people under oath. We can really get somewhere."

Morris, appearing at Mar-a-Lago for former President Donald Trump's 2024 announcement, said that he believed the biggest coming move for Trump was "returning to the rally circuit" across America for his third consecutive presidential campaign.

"This guy can get 50,000 people in Podunk in the pouring rain to show up for him," Morris exclaimed. "I think he has to manifest that and show that."

His comments came minutes before the former president declared his intention to run again at his famous residence in Palm Beach, Florida — aired live through Newsmax.

"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump told the crowd. "This will not be my campaign. This will be our campaign altogether because the only force strong enough to defeat the massive corruption we are up against is you, the American people."

