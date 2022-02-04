David Perdue to Newsmax: 2020 Election in Georgia Not 'Will of the People'

Former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Friday that inaction by GOP Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp led to "the will of the people of Georgia" not being "represented" in the outcome of the 2020 election.

"We won the election in November — my election — by 90,000 votes over the Democrat. But we got caught by a few thousand votes in a runoff, and we couldn't get any help from our governor," Perdue said during an appearance on "Stinchfield." "I called for a special session. I filed three lawsuits. I asked for the resignation of Brad Raffensperger, our secretary of state, in December. We couldn't get any help from any of those guys."

The former Georgia senator announced that he would challenge Kemp in the 2022 Republican primary for governor on Dec. 6, 2021, and was endorsed by former President Trump a day later, per Axios.

"Donald Trump clearly endorses me. I'm the only endorsed candidate in this race, and I'm telling the people of Georgia — don't be fooled," he said.

Perdue added that Kemp had not investigated allegations of ballot harvesting in the state when new evidence came to light over the summer.

"They saw evidence of harvesting the same time I did in May of '21. We went public with it. The governor has been in denial ever since," Perdue claimed. "The president [Trump] saw this earlier last year. We both together, shoulder to shoulder, have been begging for this evidence to be investigated. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was told not to investigate it, and this is now beginning to come out."

Former state Rep. Vernon Jones and GOP activist Kandiss Taylor are also seeking the Republican nomination for governor of Georgia, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

In addition, former state House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, who ran neck and neck against Kemp in 2018, announced on Dec. 1 that she would seek the Democratic nomination for the position, CNN reported at the time.

