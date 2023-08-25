×
Tags: newsmax tv | alina habba | trump indictment | georgia

Alina Habba to Newsmax: We're Asking for Fair Trial, Not Quick One

By    |   Friday, 25 August 2023 04:32 PM EDT

Alina Habba, a lawyer for Donald Trump, told Newsmax that the former president's legal team was looking for a fair trial at "the appropriate time," not a quick one.

Appearing Friday on "American Agenda," Habba said that Trump's team has different priorities for how and when the trial plays out than Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office.

The district attorney's office called for Trump to have his court date set for October 2023 in the case surrounding his alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election. She previously proposed March 4, 2024, as a start date.

"It all depends on the witnesses. We don't have any information," Habba explained. However, she added, "At this moment, we are not going to be asking for a speedy trial.

"We will ask for a fair trial when everyone is ready at the appropriate time. I do not see that happening in the next six months, if you ask me," she stated.

Willis' decision to seek a date this year for Trump and 17 other co-defendants comes after another co-defendant, Kenneth Chesebro, asked and was granted this week a speedy trial on Oct. 23.

"You also can't force one to do what the other is doing," Habba emphasized. "That's what happens when you have 19 co-defendants, and they have separate counsel and their own defenses and their own angles and lawyers that are strategizing."

Trump's team officially opposed a speedy trial in a Thursday filing responding to the approval of Chesebro's request by Judge Scott McAfee of the Fulton County Superior Court's Atlanta Judicial Circuit.

"President Trump also alerts the Court that he will be filing a timely motion to sever his case from that of co-defendant Chesebro, who has filed a demand for speedy trial, or any other co-defendant who files such a demand," the court filing read.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

2023-32-25
Friday, 25 August 2023 04:32 PM
