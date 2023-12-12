Trump Jr. to Newsmax: 'I Would Not Want' Haley as VP

Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax he would "go to great lengths" to make sure Nikki Haley is not on the bottom of the ticket with his father, former President Donald Trump, in 2024.

"No – I would not want Nikki Haley to be" vice president, Trump Jr. said Tuesday on "Eric Bolling The Balance." "All we'd get from her is never-ending wars and ... a team trying to destroy Donald Trump from within forever."

His stark comments calling a prospective Haley vice presidency "a disaster of epic proportions" comes amid a push by some for her to be Trump's running mate if he wins the Republican presidential primaries.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told The New York Times' DealBook Summit late last month that he would pick Haley to complement Trump in 2024.

"Well, right now, I think it would be Nikki Haley, in my view," McCarthy said. "But the question is: Who you select, will they serve? So that's another question you have to have. And it's about addition."

Trump Jr., however, characterized Haley as "the new favorite candidate of the billionaire class."

Haley, a former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor, is currently catching up to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the GOP primaries for second place, standing at 11.3% to DeSantis' 12.2%,

Trump, meanwhile, holds a near 50-point lead over DeSantis.

