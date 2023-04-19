×
Economist/YouGov: Newsmax Among Most Trusted News Channels

Newsmax app on a phone.
(Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 19 April 2023 12:16 PM EDT

A recent study of major American media by the respected Economist magazine found that Newsmax rates among the top cable networks in public trust.

The Economist/YouGov survey found that 24% of Americans say Newsmax is "trustworthy" or "very trustworthy."

Newsmax's rating brings it close to Fox News, the nation's higest-rated cable news network, which 30% of Americans found trustworthy or very trustworthy, according to the survey.

Fox and Newsmax are nearly tied in Americans seeing them as "very trustworthy" — with 11% saying Fox is and 9% for Newsmax.

Here are the results for major cable news networks and the public view of them being “trustworthy" or "very trustworthy":

  • CNN 36%
  • Fox News 30%
  • MSNBC 29%
  • Newsmax 24%

Also, 31% of Americans said Fox is "very untrustworthy" while only 20% hold that view of Newsmax.

"The Economist/YouGov findings show a large and increasing number of Americans trust Newsmax's 'real news' — a significant accomplishment for a relatively new network," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said.

Newsmax was the fourth highest-rated cable news channel in 2022, according to Nielsen, reaching over 20 million Americans regularly.

The Economist/YouGov poll surveyed 1,500 adult Americans from March 26-29.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Newsmax Media, Inc.

