Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: 'Diversity of Thought' Is Not Allowed by the Left

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that a recent New York Times article calling Mexican-born Texas Rep. Mayra Flores ''far right'' is proof that the left does not care for ''diversity of thought.''

On ''The Chris Salcedo Show,'' Cammack took issue with the comments levied at Flores in the piece, ''The Rise of the Far-Right Latina,'' instead describing her and her family as ''wonderful American-loving patriots.''

''This is just a sign of what's to come,'' Cammack said of Flores' victory last month in Texas' 34th Congressional District special election. ''There are so many Latinos across the country who don't get along with the [Democratic] program.''

''I think, collectively, people want to make the best decisions for themselves, their families, their businesses. And the Democrats just want to control and shove these radical ideologies down their throats,'' she continued, adding that Republicans need to engage the Hispanic community better.

Cammack further stated that the House Republican Conference is united around increasing border security, referring to it as the ''number one issue right now'' and an ''invasion.''

''I've been calling this an invasion for the longest time,'' the Florida congresswoman said. ''I've been to the border several times, [and] you can't call it anything but that.''

She also voiced her concerns about Democrats not joining Republicans in attempting to secure the southern border, citing that border crossings have reached 8,000 per day and a recent Supreme Court ruling that permits the White House to continue doesn't help.

''We know that the Biden administration is happily accepting people in this country. They're completing the trafficking cycle for the cartels. So, this is long, long overdue,'' Cammack declared. ''I guarantee you when we take back the House, the first order of business come January is there is going to be a massive package to secure the borders and tighten up national security.''

Cammack is seeking reelection in Florida's 3rd Congressional District. She faces Manuel Asensio and Justin Waters in the state's Aug. 23 GOP primary.

