Sen. Thune to Newsmax: China Buying US Farmland 'in Strategic Places'

(Newsmax/''Eric Bolling The Balance'')

By    |   Tuesday, 02 August 2022 09:43 PM EDT

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-N.D., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Congress and the Biden administration must halt China's effort to buy U.S. farmland "in strategic places."

On "Eric Bolling The Balance," Thune condemned the effort of a Chinese Communist Party-affiliated business to purchase land near North Dakota's Grand Forks Air Force Base.

"This particular tract of land that they are trying to acquire up next to the air base in North Dakota, for example, I think creates great vulnerabilities," Thune said. "And those things need to be screened, and I would argue, stopped until such a time we're convinced they don't represent some sort of national security threat."

Thune emphasized that the purchases and attempted purchases by China and its affiliates "need to be referred" to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

"This relationship that we have and the tensions that exist in the world today, the threats that exist, the dangers to America's national security interest are very real," the senator declared.

"China is at the forefront of that," he continued, adding that China has been attempting to meddle with U.S. national security for some time. He cited the Huawei 5G network controversy several years ago as an example.

"We got to stop this stuff and start taking seriously the aggression they're demonstrating not only in the United States, but other areas around the world where we have national security concerns," Thune said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


