David Perdue to Newsmax: Georgia Governor's Race Polls 'Misleading'

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., who will face incumbent Brian Kemp in Tuesday's Republican gubernatorial primary, told Newsmax on Monday that polling in the race has been ''misleading.''

In an interview on ''Spicer & Co.'' Perdue said that the latest round of polling in the race, which shows Kemp leading by an average of 22 points, failed to consider the ''500,000'' early votes already cast.

''This is most noteworthy: Half of those voters did not vote in 2018,'' Perdue explained. ''So, by definition, all of these polls are excluding these people who are early voting, who did not vote in 2018.''

The former senator further asserted that ''when they [pollsters] qualify somebody for a poll, you have to have voted in the last three primaries.''

''My goal right now is to represent the people,'' Perdue said. ''They're tired of a governor who has lied to them about what happened in November of 2020 in the election, denied it happened, that's covered it up — and the people are outraged about it.''

Perdue also touted his endorsement from former President Donald Trump while shaking off a question about former Vice President Mike Pence endorsing Kemp.

''Donald Trump is extremely popular in Georgia because of his agenda. People in Georgia know that President Trump made the world safer. He also created the best economic turnaround in U.S. history,'' the candidate said.

''What's happening in Georgia right now is a testimony, I believe, to the people who feel like that our current career politicians — Republicans in Georgia — sold them out in the election and now are trying to cover it up,'' he added.

