Rep. Bice to Newsmax: Biden Forwarding 'Anti-American Energy Policy'

Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Biden administration's "anti-American energy policy" is leading to skyrocketing energy prices and inflation.

On "Spicer & Co.," Bice laid out the decisions President Joe Biden and his White House have made prior to what some are predicting to be a harsh winter season for U.S. homeowners.

"The Northeast has a real issue with pipelines. They are unwilling to allow permitting or just flat-out refuse to lay pipe. And because of that, you had [Sen.] Elizabeth Warren [D-Mass.] several months ago write a letter to the administration asking them to stop LNG [liquefied natural gas] export shipments," Bice said.

"I have folks back home, one in particular who owns a drilling company," she continued. "He used to be able to get a permit in six months. It is taking 12 to 18 [months] at this point."

The Oklahoma congresswoman, who is seeking reelection, said that the most significant problem with the Biden energy plan is that it affects "long-term production and delivery of natural gas and oil across the country."

"The pipeline permitting issue is first and foremost," Bice said. "And to that end, we need to sort of recognize that pipelines are the safest, most efficient way to transport across the country.

"You have a trucker shortage right now. You have a discussion of a rail strike this last week. So, making sure that we are laying pipeline for the future is important, and the farther we fall behind in that, the further the impact it's going to have long term."

According to Bice, the U.S. could be facing "a 50% increase in heating and electricity bills that are coming this winter," with a potential 90% increase in Oklahoma. She emphasized that the coming increase will hit low-income families hardest.

