Rep. Rodney Davis to Newsmax: Double Standard on Colbert Staff Arrests

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., told Newsmax on Tuesday that if a group of Republicans attempted what staffers at CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" did last week, the legal system "would throw the book at them."

Davis' statement on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" comes amid backlash from an alleged break-in of the Longworth House Office Building by Colbert staffers last Thursday, seven of whom were charged with unlawful entry, Fox News first reported.

"It is very difficult to get arrested in the House office buildings," Davis proclaimed.

"But you get arrested when you come in, you don't have credentials, you're kicked out by the Capitol Police, and then you're let back in by a staffer that used to work for [Rep.] Adam Schiff, and then all of a sudden, you're banging on doors, running around the office buildings, causing a disturbance."

Davis also took issue with Colbert poking fun at the incident on his show Monday, calling the only crime his staff committed "first-degree puppetry."

"Hey, let's get serious here. Let's find out what happened," Davis said, implying that reports of foul play by Schiff, D-Calif., who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, and Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., should be investigated further.

Davis had teamed up with Republican colleague Jim Jordan of Ohio on Monday to demand footage, reports and witnesses of last week's affair from Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger.

"To help us understand how these individuals could gain access to the House office building after hours and roam the complex unescorted with the apparent intent of harassing Republican offices, we respectfully request" the necessary material, the duo's letter read.

Davis, who has represented Illinois' 13th Congressional District since 2013, is seeking a sixth House term in the state's newly drawn 15th District. He faces incumbent Rep. Mary Miller in the June 28 GOP primary.

