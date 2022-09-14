×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: newsmax | rep james comer | hunter biden | fbi

Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Treasury Blocking Hunter Biden Inquiry 'at Every Turn'

(Newsmax/''Rob Schmitt Tonight'')

By    |   Wednesday, 14 September 2022 09:11 PM EDT

Rep. James Comer told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Treasury Department has halted Republican attempts to examine Hunter Biden's financial records ''at every turn.''

On ''Rob Schmitt Tonight,'' the Kentucky Republican said that over 150 transactions flagged for suspicious activity relating to President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden and his extended family should be turned over to the House Oversight Committee.

An executive order making the records harder to unseal ''got buried in the press because the bigger, more press-worthy executive orders were canceling the Keystone [XL] pipeline and halting construction of the border wall,'' Comer argued.

''They slipped this provision in to prevent members of Congress from having access to suspicious activity reports,'' he emphasized, adding that the reports are ''essentially the bank notifying the federal government that, ‘We believe our client is committing some type of criminal activity.'''

Comer, who is seeking reelection, believes uncovering the content of the 150 reports could help the House Republican investigation into Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings if and when they take control of the lower chamber in the Nov. 8 elections.

''And at every turn, the Treasury Department has blocked our efforts,'' the House Oversight Committee's top-ranking Republican said.

Meanwhile, Comer said that he thinks intelligence agencies likely ignored Hunter Biden's ''influence peddling'' after he potentially lied to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on a gun background check.

''They have enough other things. From lying on his gun purchase statement, which the Democrats take very seriously ... but also, he's probably committed some type of money laundering ... he's also got all sort of drugs problems,'' he claimed.

''This is all on tape. The FBI has it. So, if they didn't want to bust him for influence peddling, which is by far the worst offense from Hunter Biden, because that's a national security risk. They could have got him on a host of other things,'' Comer concluded.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. James Comer told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Treasury Department has halted Republican attempts to examine Hunter Biden's financial records ''at every turn.''
newsmax, rep james comer, hunter biden, fbi
367
2022-11-14
Wednesday, 14 September 2022 09:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved