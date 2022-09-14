Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Treasury Blocking Hunter Biden Inquiry 'at Every Turn'

Rep. James Comer told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Treasury Department has halted Republican attempts to examine Hunter Biden's financial records ''at every turn.''

On ''Rob Schmitt Tonight,'' the Kentucky Republican said that over 150 transactions flagged for suspicious activity relating to President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden and his extended family should be turned over to the House Oversight Committee.

An executive order making the records harder to unseal ''got buried in the press because the bigger, more press-worthy executive orders were canceling the Keystone [XL] pipeline and halting construction of the border wall,'' Comer argued.

''They slipped this provision in to prevent members of Congress from having access to suspicious activity reports,'' he emphasized, adding that the reports are ''essentially the bank notifying the federal government that, ‘We believe our client is committing some type of criminal activity.'''

Comer, who is seeking reelection, believes uncovering the content of the 150 reports could help the House Republican investigation into Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings if and when they take control of the lower chamber in the Nov. 8 elections.

''And at every turn, the Treasury Department has blocked our efforts,'' the House Oversight Committee's top-ranking Republican said.

Meanwhile, Comer said that he thinks intelligence agencies likely ignored Hunter Biden's ''influence peddling'' after he potentially lied to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on a gun background check.

''They have enough other things. From lying on his gun purchase statement, which the Democrats take very seriously ... but also, he's probably committed some type of money laundering ... he's also got all sort of drugs problems,'' he claimed.

''This is all on tape. The FBI has it. So, if they didn't want to bust him for influence peddling, which is by far the worst offense from Hunter Biden, because that's a national security risk. They could have got him on a host of other things,'' Comer concluded.

