Tags: newsmax | ratings | donald trump

Newsmax Beats Fox News in Ratings During Trump Rally

(AP)

Tuesday, 06 September 2022 09:14 PM EDT

Newsmax’s live coverage of former President Donald Trump’s Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, rally on Saturday beat Fox News in key ratings, according to Nielsen.

Newsmax was the third most watched cable network during the Trump rally speech, with an audience so large it even surpassed the combined ratings of CNN and MSNBC, pulling in more than 21% of both networks.

Nielsen also reported that Newsmax had a total audience of 1.7 million viewers for Trump’s speech, with its overall coverage drawing over 1.9 million viewers.

Newsmax had more than 1.03 million viewers during the Trump speech, with Fox News drawing just 942,000 viewers in the same time period.

The Newsmax ratings were even more impressive considering the network is carried in 20 million less homes than Fox News, but still outpaced the cable giant.

During the rally, CNN reported only 406,000 viewers, and MSNBC 444,000.

In his first rally since the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home, Trump pulled no punches, firing back at President Joe Biden's own speech earlier in the week from Philadelphia.

Trump called Biden’s speech "divisive," saying that Biden and the Department of Justice are the true "enemies of the people."

Trump also offered support to Republican candidates Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, both of whom he endorsed in the GOP primaries.

Coverage of the speech aired from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern time, and Newsmax ranked in the top 3 in the time period among all basic cable channels, behind only ESPN and the Hallmark Channel.

Tuesday, 06 September 2022 09:14 PM
