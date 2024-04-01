Newsmax Covering Tuesday Night Primaries Wall-to-Wall

Four more states are holding presidential primaries Tuesday and Newsmax is covering the results live.

Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin are awarding Republican and Democrat delegates Tuesday night. A fifth state, Delaware, canceled its GOP primary after Nikki Haley removed her name from the ballot.

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET in Connecticut and Rhode Island, while Wisconsin and New York are both closing at 9 p.m. ET.

Newsmax will have reporters in Wisconsin and New York following the results and covering Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump's primary rally earlier in the day in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Trump rally will air live and in its entirety on the Newsmax2 streaming platform with live cut-ins on the Newsmax cable network.

A total of 436 delegates will get awarded in the Democrat primaries and 179 in the Republican.

Wisconsin has "uninstructed delegation" on its ballot, meaning voters essentially can turn over their vote to the state's delegates to choose a candidate over anyone specific on the ballot.

It is a little different from the "Uncommitted" choice that will appear on the ballots in Rhode Island and Connecticut. "Uncommitted" is a variant of the protest vote against President Joe Biden for his handling of Israel's war against the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza. Progressive voters are sending the message that Biden has not been tough enough on Israel.

It has been reported than 1 in 10 Democrat voters in the primaries so far have chosen "uncommitted" over voting for Biden.

Also in Wisconsin, voters will have two ballot initiatives to vote on. One is a measure to ban private funding to help fund elections and the second to outline qualifications for poll workers.

The first is whether to ban "Zuckerbucks," a Mark Zuckerberg-led initiative to pour money into states to boost turnout. In 2020, "Zuckerbucks" flooded $8.5 million to Madison, Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, and Green Bay.

Also in Mississippi, there is a Republican primary between Andrew Scott Smith and Ron Eller for the right to challenge incumbent Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., in November. Thompson is not facing a primary challenge.

Newsmax has all of it covered live.

