Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: 'Joe Biden's Made Every State a Border State'

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden's border policies have turned every state into a border state, citing data from Customs and Border Protection.

''There's a 1,254-mile border with Mexico, but now people are feeling the brunt of really what amounts to an 'invasion,''' Fallon said on ''Rob Schmitt Tonight.''

''There have been 3.1 million illegal border crossings under Joe Biden, 800,000 known got-aways. That's 3.9 million people that we know about. ... Where has Joe Biden been?''

Fallon, who supports Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to bus immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally to Washington, also suggested that the state begin sending them over to districts where top Democratic leaders live.

''I think we should have a special express to bring them to San Francisco, to [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi's home and to her neighborhood, and to Joe Biden's beach house in Delaware, and up to New York where [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer lives.''

Fallon then referred to the current state of affairs as a ''de facto open border,'' adding that ''a nation is nothing more than borders, language and culture.''

''What Joe Biden and the left want to do is have an open border. Because what they're saying is come to the country and just claim political asylum, even though we know 99% of those folks are economic migrants.''

''It's the worst it has ever been, and it's a gross dereliction of duty from the president and the homeland security director,'' he added.

Fallon is seeking reelection in Texas' 4th Congressional District. He faces Democrat Iro Omere and Libertarian John Simmons in the Nov. 8 general election.

