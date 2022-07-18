×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: newsmax | pat fallon | border policies | migrant bus

Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: 'Joe Biden's Made Every State a Border State'

(Newsmax/''Rob Schmitt Tonight'')

By    |   Monday, 18 July 2022 09:00 PM EDT

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden's border policies have turned every state into a border state, citing data from Customs and Border Protection.

''There's a 1,254-mile border with Mexico, but now people are feeling the brunt of really what amounts to an 'invasion,''' Fallon said on ''Rob Schmitt Tonight.''

''There have been 3.1 million illegal border crossings under Joe Biden, 800,000 known got-aways. That's 3.9 million people that we know about. ... Where has Joe Biden been?''

Fallon, who supports Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to bus immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally to Washington, also suggested that the state begin sending them over to districts where top Democratic leaders live.

''I think we should have a special express to bring them to San Francisco, to [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi's home and to her neighborhood, and to Joe Biden's beach house in Delaware, and up to New York where [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer lives.''

Fallon then referred to the current state of affairs as a ''de facto open border,'' adding that ''a nation is nothing more than borders, language and culture.''

''What Joe Biden and the left want to do is have an open border. Because what they're saying is come to the country and just claim political asylum, even though we know 99% of those folks are economic migrants.''

''It's the worst it has ever been, and it's a gross dereliction of duty from the president and the homeland security director,'' he added.

Fallon is seeking reelection in Texas' 4th Congressional District. He faces Democrat Iro Omere and Libertarian John Simmons in the Nov. 8 general election.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden's border policies have turned every state into a border state, citing data from Customs and Border Protection.
newsmax, pat fallon, border policies, migrant bus
323
2022-00-18
Monday, 18 July 2022 09:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved