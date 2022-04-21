Rep. Giménez: Hispanics 'Fleeing the Democratic Party' Over Border Policies

Rep. Carlos Giménez, R-Fla., told Newsmax that Hispanics are ''fleeing the Democratic Party'' over open border policies.

''We want a secure border just like everybody else,'' the Cuban-born congressman said on Thursday's ''Spicer & Co.'' ''And I don’t get what the president doesn’t understand . ... What he’s doing is really bad for the country.''

The comments from the Miami-area lawmaker follow the release of Quinnipiac’s latest presidential approval poll on April 13 that showed President Joe Biden had only a 26% approval rating among Hispanic voters, with 54% disapproving.

Giménez said he believes the president’s collapsing approval rating among Hispanics will translate into Republican gains with the fastest-growing U.S. demographic in the midterms this year.

''I’ll give you an example in my particular district. [Former President Donald] Trump lost in 2016 by 16 points. In 2020, he won it by 5. That’s a 21-point swing,'' Giménez said.

''Our issues here were socialism, and the direction President Biden was going to take us — and guess what — he’s taken us in that direction,'' he continued. ''I guess other Latinos and Hispanics did not believe it. They thought he was more of a moderate. We knew who Joe Biden was and what he was going to do.''

Giménez said he believed that ''now Joe Biden is doing what Joe Biden is doing'' other Hispanics across the country will show similar shifts to Republicans as Cubans did in Florida and Tejanos did in the Rio Grande last election.

''We didn’t vote for higher gas prices. We didn’t vote for a war on our oil and gas industry. We didn’t vote for inflation. We didn’t vote for an open border. We didn’t vote for all this wokeness that comes out of this president and the Democrats,'' he said.

''They’re coming to the Republican Party. They’re fleeing the Democratic Party. And so yeah, I believe they’re going to be enthusiastic. I believe they’re going to be motivated. And they’re going to be voting Republican come the midterm elections.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here