Lee Greenwood to Newsmax: Biden Can't Use 'God Bless the USA'

Lee Greenwood, known for the patriotic song "God Bless the U.S.A," told Newsmax that he probably would not let President Joe Biden use his hit single if he asked.

Appearing Friday on "Greg Kelly Reports," Greenwood said he was a fan of former President Donald Trump and his use of the song and most presidents that have used it. But with Biden — it's different.

"I really like President Trump. As a matter of fact, my wife worked with him for 21 years when he owned Miss Universe. ... But I, upon meeting President Trump was just thrilled that he's such a nice guy," Greenwood explained.

Although Trump never asked him to use the song, Greenwood said he was unbothered by it.

However, "I guess if it was the current administration, I'd probably say no, oddly enough, because I'm a conservative. So, there you go," Greenwood said.

The singer-songwriter also shared his story about becoming a Christian and his newly released "God Bless the U.S.A" variant of the King James Version Bible, available now to order on his website.

"From the First Baptist Church in North Sacramento to where we are now, well, I married the most beautiful woman — my wife Kim — and we've been married 31 years. And her family was devout Christian, and they brought me back to the Lord," he revealed.

