Kash Patel to Newsmax: WH Lied About Knowledge of Mar-a-Lago Search

Former Trump administration official Kash Patel told Newsmax on Tuesday that a new report suggests the Biden administration ''lied to the American people'' about its involvement in the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

On ''The Chris Salcedo Show,'' Patel said a recently obtained memo indicates there is ''no way on God's green earth'' the White House was in the dark about the search of former President Donald Trump's South Florida residence.

''When I was a national security prosecutor working on high-level cases, we always informed the White House counsel's office,'' said Patel, a former National Security Council official under Trump.

''And lo and behold ... we now see their own memorandum with the White House communicating to the Department of Justice about this investigation, about executive privilege, about waivers of attorney-client privilege, and Joe Biden weighing in personally.''

Patel also referred to the search as a ''politicized act of injustice,'' attributing the White House's motivation to a plan to keep Trump from running again in 2024.

''They want President Trump to not announce his candidacy for president, and that's the end goal,'' he said. ''Whether [it's] through some form of impeachment or some criminal charge or a fake news disinformation campaign by the radical left-wing mafia, then that's just as good to them.''

''If this guy [Trump] wasn't shut down by Russiagate, Jan. 6, Ukraine one, impeachment two, Hunter Biden, [the] Hillary Clinton email scandal, Ukraine phone calls, then this certainly isn't going to stop him,'' Patel added.

The former deputy to the acting director of national intelligence also asserted that Trump, like any sitting president, has the right to declassify documents at will.

''If he says it's declassified, it's declassified,'' Patel declared.

