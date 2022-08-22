×
Tags: newsmax | john kirby | russia | ukraine | putin

John Kirby to Newsmax: Russia Has 'No Intention' of Diplomatic Solution in Ukraine

(Newsmax/''The Record With Greta Van Susteren'')

By    |   Monday, 22 August 2022 08:25 PM EDT

National Security Council official John Kirby told Newsmax on Monday that the United States concluded over the weekend that Moscow has "no intention of seeking a diplomatic end" to the war in Ukraine.

On "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," the Biden administration adviser called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to "do the right thing by getting out now" and negotiating with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kirby further emphasized that Russia's entire government is on board with Putin's plans to continue their trudging campaign into the Ukrainian Kherson and Donbas regions.

"That's why ... we're going to continue to support international efforts to document these atrocities and to make sure Russia can be held accountable," Kirby said.

"The United States will be assisting in the efforts to document, to analyze, and to provide information to these international tribunals that will have to be held," he added.

Stressing President Joe Biden's new proposed $775 million security assistance package, Kirby also said that "there will be more coming" in aid to Ukraine.

"We're going to continue to stay at it, as the president said, for as long as it takes so that the Ukrainians can continue to defend themselves against these kinds of atrocities," he revealed.

Kirby's statements come as Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine nears the half-year mark. After failing to take the capital of Kyiv earlier in the conflict, Russian forces regrouped in the South and East, where they have found more success.

According to Reuters, Biden talked with European leaders on the phone Sunday about persisting in the West's "steadfast commitment" to Ukraine militarily and economically.

