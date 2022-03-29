Rep. Banks to Newsmax: Biden 'Directly Responsible' for Surging Gas Prices

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the voters know that President Joe Biden is "directly responsible" for high gas prices and will hold him accountable for it in the upcoming midterm elections.

"Yesterday, his release of the new budget proposal would actually tax American energy production, which only means that you're going to continue to pay more and more and more in gas prices if President Biden gets his way," Banks said on "Spicer & Co."

"But the American people — they're not letting this president off the hook," he added.

Banks, chair of the Republican Study Committee, claimed that an RSC Facebook post detailing destructive policies by the Biden administration that have led to increased gas prices was flagged by the site.

"Facebook, like all these Big Tech companies, they're in on it. They support this president and the left's radical Green New Deal policies and their radical socialist agenda," Banks said.

"So, I'm not surprised that they would try to scrub the truth and edit the truth off of Facebook and other social media accounts to prevent the American people seeing what they already know is true."

Regarding a Trafalgar Group survey, which indicated that most Americans would like Biden to resign if gas prices reach $8 per gallon, Banks said he would prefer to see it happen — but is more focused on ways the House Republicans can oversight their policies.

"I'd like it if [Vice President] Kamala Harris would resign. [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] and all the rest of them to resign too. That's not going to happen," Banks said.

"We've been focused on how we can hold the administration accountable in other ways - oversight of their policies," he added. "I have yet to decide ... if Kamala Harris or Joe Biden are worse for America!"

