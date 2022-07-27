Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: 'Not One' Tax Dollar to IDs for Illegal Immigrants

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., joined Newsmax to condemn the Biden administration's attempt to issue identification cards to immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.

"They're illegal, undocumented. The only thing they should be able to access is a trip back across the border," Van Drew said Wednesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"So, I'm doing legislation that is saying not one American tax dollar, or for that matter, any American dollar, can be spent for these cards," he added.

The congressman's actions come after two Department of Homeland Security officials told CNN last week that the department was preparing the cards to "access immigration files" and, eventually, drive vehicles.

DHS' Secure Docket Card "will contain a photo, biographic identifiers, and cutting-edge security features to the mutual benefit of the government and noncitizens," an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson told the network.

On July 26, Van Drew revealed that he was "drafting legislation to prohibit federal funds" to any program that "provides illegal immigrants with identification documents."

"The American people are struggling with the highest inflation in 40 years and record-high food and gas prices under Biden's presidency, yet this administration continues to make it worse by worrying about providing more rights to illegal immigrants instead of coming up with solutions to help our people," he argued.

Van Drew, first elected as a Democrat in 2018 before becoming a Republican in 2020, is seeking another term in New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District. He faces Democrat Tim Alexander, an attorney, in the Nov. 8 midterm election, according to Ballotpedia.

