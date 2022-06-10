Rep. Rodney Davis: Pelosi 'Wanted One Narrative' in Jan. 6 Hearings

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., told Newsmax on Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., rejected recommendations from Republicans when establishing the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot select committee because she ''wanted one narrative.''

''This select committee I voted against creating because I knew it would turn into a partisan circus if Speaker Pelosi did what she did,'' Davis said on ''Spicer & Co.''

''She didn't seat us, didn't seat two members of the committee, which is unprecedented. And that is something that has never happened in the history of the House,'' he added.

Davis, ranking member of the House Administration Committee, was one of five original selections by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to be placed on the Jan. 6 panel, CNN reported.

At the time, he was set to join Republican Reps. Jim Banks (Ind.), Jim Jordan (Ohio), Troy Nehls (Texas) and Kelly Armstrong (N.D.). McCarthy, however, pulled all five of his selections in protest after Pelosi rejected the placement of Banks and Jordan.

The Illinois congressman said he wrote to Jan. 6 panel head Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., to preserve all documents related to the event because Republicans ''absolutely'' plan to launch a counter-invasion if they take back the House in November.

''We've uncovered evidence that the select committee has spent more of taxpayer dollars than even our Veterans' Affairs Committee has this year. These are expenses that need to be looked into,'' Davis wrote.

''We've also uncovered evidence that the select committee has broken house rules,'' he continued. ''These broken House rules include hiring consultants like the ABC consultant. That is against House rules and should result in a House ethics charge if proven correctly.''

Davis, who has represented Illinois' 13th Congressional District since 2013, is seeking a sixth House term in the state's newly drawn 15th District. He faces incumbent Rep. Mary Miller in the June 28 GOP primary.

