×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: newsmax | james comer | big tech | biden | climate

Rep. Comer to Newsmax: 'We Have Reason to Believe' WH, Big Tech Colluded

(Newsmax/''Prime News'')

By    |   Wednesday, 03 August 2022 10:37 PM EDT

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday that House Republicans ''have reason to believe'' the Biden administration colluded with Big Tech to censor dissent from their agenda.

''We have reason to believe that they [the White House] have been communicating with Big Tech companies to try to work to censor anyone who disagrees with their Green New Deal policies,'' Comer said on ''Prime News.''

He emphasized how large a tent the group opposing Democratic climate and spending policies is — being not just conservatives — but all those ''unhappy with the price of energy, especially gasoline in America.''

''We've requested all the communications between White House employees and Big Tech companies pertaining to silencing anyone who's a critic of their Green New Deal agenda,'' he said.

Comer later described President Joe Biden's broader energy decisions as the natural result of ''letting unelected bureaucrats'' dictate public policy.

''When you have, as your climate advisers, a bunch of college professors and environmental activists — who really have no experience in the real world — advising you on how to conduct energy policy in America, you're going to get what we got now,'' the congressman said.

''We can be energy independent, and we could actually export energy in America if the federal government would get out of the way of the energy sector,'' he continued. ''But Joe Biden can't do that because he has all these radical left-wing environmentalists trying to advise him.''

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday that House Republicans ''have reason to believe'' the Biden administration colluded with Big Tech to censor dissent from their agenda.
newsmax, james comer, big tech, biden, climate
284
2022-37-03
Wednesday, 03 August 2022 10:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved