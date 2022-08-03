Rep. Comer to Newsmax: 'We Have Reason to Believe' WH, Big Tech Colluded

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday that House Republicans ''have reason to believe'' the Biden administration colluded with Big Tech to censor dissent from their agenda.

''We have reason to believe that they [the White House] have been communicating with Big Tech companies to try to work to censor anyone who disagrees with their Green New Deal policies,'' Comer said on ''Prime News.''

He emphasized how large a tent the group opposing Democratic climate and spending policies is — being not just conservatives — but all those ''unhappy with the price of energy, especially gasoline in America.''

''We've requested all the communications between White House employees and Big Tech companies pertaining to silencing anyone who's a critic of their Green New Deal agenda,'' he said.

Comer later described President Joe Biden's broader energy decisions as the natural result of ''letting unelected bureaucrats'' dictate public policy.

''When you have, as your climate advisers, a bunch of college professors and environmental activists — who really have no experience in the real world — advising you on how to conduct energy policy in America, you're going to get what we got now,'' the congressman said.

''We can be energy independent, and we could actually export energy in America if the federal government would get out of the way of the energy sector,'' he continued. ''But Joe Biden can't do that because he has all these radical left-wing environmentalists trying to advise him.''

