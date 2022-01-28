Texas AG Paxton: Biden WH 'Knows Exactly What They're Doing' on Immigration

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax on Friday that the Biden administration knows exactly what they are doing regarding reports of them ignoring immigrants entering the country illegally, according to the New York Post.

"They clearly don't want people to know what they're doing," Paxton, a Republican, told "Spicer & Co." "I know from law enforcement in Texas that they watch people come in on buses — illegal immigrants at night — and they get off the bus, and they just disappear," he continued.

"And that's going on all over the country, and for those who think that only border states are going to have to deal with this as we go forward, whether it's, you know, COVID or social costs of having illegal immigrants in your state, this is going to be a nationwide problem and nationwide epidemic."

Paxton added that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a fellow Republican, attempted to institute a program against the transportation of immigrants who have entered the U.S. illegally. But the state was sued by the Biden administration and has an injunction against it to prevent the program from being carried out.

"Even though we're winning those cases, the Biden administration is not only ignoring federal law, but now they're ignoring all court orders, and they are doing whatever they want," Paxton said.

The two-term attorney general is seeking a third term for the position in 2022 against notable candidates such as George P. Bush, the eldest child of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush; Rep. Louie Gohmert; and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, according to The Texas Tribune.

