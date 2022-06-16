×
Tags: newsmax | donald trump | speech | conference

Watch Trump 'Faith' Speech Live 1PM ET Friday on Newsmax!

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 16 June 2022 12:20 PM

Newsmax will provide live coverage of former President Donald Trump's address to the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Policy Conference at 1 p.m. ET Friday.

"It is a privilege to welcome President Donald J. Trump back as a speaker for our Road to Majority conference for the seventh time," said Timothy Head, executive director of the Faith and Freedom Coalition.

This year's conference is being held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Trump’s speech comes at an important time, as the Supreme Court is expected to make a momentous decision on Roe vs. Wade and the former president weighs another run for the White House.

"Six years ago, he began the fight to make America great again, and since that moment he has delivered some of the most consequential victories for our movement and our nation — victories that continue to inspire leaders in states and communities around the country," Head said.

The annual conference is designed to empower conservative activists to fight for their values at the polls and in the public arena and to equip attendees with the knowledge and connections they need to drive engagement and voter turnout.

The Faith and Freedom Coalition is a national grassroots movement of more than 2 million conservatives and people of faith in support of time-honored values, stronger families, and individual freedom.

IMPORTANT: Get the latest Trump news, rally info and his big announcement from Newsmax, click here or text SOCIAL to 39-747 now to join Newsmax's Trump list!

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


