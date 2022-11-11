Newsmax's 'Shame of a Nation' Airs Sunday

Newsmax announced that its new documentary, "Shame of a Nation," will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

"Shame of a Nation" (click here to see trailer) was produced by Newsmax to accurately and fairly detail not only the events of Jan. 6, 2021, but the civil-rights violations against many of the protesters.

9 p.m. ET – Sunday, Nov. 13

The civil rights of the Jan. 6 defendants, including those currently being detained, are being violated. Many being held in jail have been held in solitary confinement for prolonged periods and have not received proper medical care.

One detainee, Chris Worrell, was denied cancer treatment and the prison warden was held in contempt of court.

There have been accusations of mistreatment by the guards and other inmates as well as inhumane living conditions: mold on the walls, toilets that don't work, and inedible food. They have been denied religious services, haircuts, shaving, and the ability to trim their fingernails. Many have been denied bail.

Their due-process rights are being violated with numerous hearing delays and postponements — causing mental anguish and financial hardship — forcing many to take plea deals while facing the possibility of 20 years in prison for obstruction of an official proceeding.

In addition, the Jan. 6 committee created a one-sided narrative to the public to cast former President Donald Trump, his family, his staff, and his supporters in the worst possible light. In the process, the committee is making it impossible for the Jan. 6 defendants to have a trial by a fair and impartial jury.

The film includes an examination of the Jan. 6 committee and the unprecedented weaponization of the Department of Justice and the FBI for political purposes.

The program includes exclusive interviews with former Trump strategist Dr. Sebastian Gorka; Jan. 6 attorney Joseph D. McBride; Peter Navarro, former trade adviser to Trump; former DOD Chief of Staff Kash Patel; Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.; Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla.; #Walkaway Campaign Founder Brandon Straka; retired U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Jessie Jane Duff; investigative journalist Cara Castronuova; Matt Perna's aunt Geri Perna; Ryan Nichols' wife Bonnie Nichols; Optometrist Dr. Nicole Kish; and Oklahoma Councilman Rarchar Tortorello, R-Norman.

Award-winning filmmaker Jack Thomas Smith directed and co-executive produced the film, working with his production company Fox Trail Productions and his co-executive producer Mandy Del Rio.

Real crimes were committed by protesters on Jan. 6. Yet, in the aftermath, the political party in power weaponized the Department of Justice, FBI, and other agencies — leading to unprecedented civil-rights violations of U.S. citizens who engaged in those protests.

"The civil rights of the Jan. 6 defendants are being violated. Every American has a right to a fair and speedy trial. But in many cases we're not seeing that with the J6ers," said Jack Thomas Smith.

Smith added: "The Department of Justice has been politicized and weaponized. ... The Democrats are using the Jan. 6 defendants and detainees as pawns to paint Trump supporters as domestic terrorists and to keep President Trump out of the White House in 2024."

"Shame of a Nation" details the Jan. 6 committee's one-sided, false political narrative and relentless pursuit against Trump, his family, and staff, and the Department of Justice's tactics to break the Jan. 6 defendants and detainees financially and psychologically.

