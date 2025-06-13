'Choose Life: It's Worth It' Premieres Sunday at 9 p.m.

“Choose Life: It’s Worth It,” a film that sets out to boldly affirm the value and dignity of every human life – even in the most difficult circumstances, premieres Sunday on Newsmax at 9 p.m.

The documentary features extraordinary real-life testimony from women who chose adoption instead of abortion and from individuals conceived in rape who are now living lives of gratitude, purpose, and faith.

It also explores often untold stories of birth mothers, who make the courageous and selfless decision to place their children up for adoption, while highlighting the redemption, joy, and transformation that can emerge from what the world may initially see as brokenness.

“This isn’t just a film — it’s a movement of truth, courage, and healing,” said producer Frank Panico of Xs in the Sky Films. “We wanted to show what mainstream media often ignores: that even in cases of trauma or crisis, choosing life leads to hope, legacy, and divine purpose.”

Highlighted are stories featuring Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, who was adopted and unexpectedly received a poignant letter from her birth mother wanting her to know she had always loved her, thought of her often and if she was open to it, wanted to have a relationship with her.

She also explained she became pregnant while in college, and how her parents insisted she give up her child.

Eventually, Paxton did meet her birth mother, Linda Kluthe, now an adoption advocate, and they began a relationship as they welcomed each other into their respective families.

Another vignette features John R. Stringfield, a practical fatherhood advocate, telling his story of tracking down and connecting on the phone with his birth mother and finding out he was a product of rape.

“She was very kind and very forthcoming about the circumstance surrounding my conception,” Stringfield explains.

That’s while Dr. William Lile, founder of ProLifeDoc, who speaks thoroughly to the uniqueness of the moment of conception, is also featured.

“Even when you’re just one cell along, you are genetically unique from the other 8 billion people that are alive on the planet and you are genetically unique from all the billions of people that have ever lived on the planet,” Lile says.

The film also challenges the idea that some lives are expendable or less worthy based on how they began and why stories, not statistics, matter in the abortion and adoption conversation. It raises the question of what role faith plays in the decisions of birth mothers and women facing decisions about pregnancy.

As J.K. Chesterton wrote, “The most precious thing in the world is the existence of life – and the birth of a new life is the very definition of hope.”