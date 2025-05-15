'Guilt by Accusation' Debuts Sunday at 9 P.M.

Newsmax's latest documentary, "Guilt by Accusation," focuses on famed criminal defense attorney Alan Dershowitz and his response to accusations made by one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims. It premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

The episode includes a careful examination of the allegations made against Dershowitz by the late Virginia Giuffre, who was sexually trafficked by Epstein.

Giuffre had previously accused Dershowitz as one of many men she was trafficked to but later recanted the claim against the prominent attorney, saying she may have erred in accusing him. At one time, Dershowitz represented Epstein.

Dershowitz, from the beginning, denied the allegations and mounted a relentless defense to clear his name during and since the height of the #MeToo movement.

Written and directed by Jack Thomas Smith, "Guilt by Accusation" was executive produced with Mandy Del Rio Smith through his production company Fox Trail Productions.

The program includes exclusive interviews with Dershowitz, investigative journalist/author Diane Dimond, retired U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jessie Jane Duff, attorneys Arthur Aidala and Michael Wildes, and New York City councilwoman Inna Vernikov.

"Many of the men who were accused during the #MeToo movement resigned from their positions to avoid media scrutiny, but Alan defended himself," Smith said.

"The accusations against Alan Dershowitz had a great impact on his health, his career, and his family. He had no choice but to fight back. He wanted to be 100% exculpated."

In many ways, the media campaign was more important than the legal fight.

"At the height of the #MeToo movement, more precedent was given to the court of public opinion rather than the court of law, which is very dangerous," Del Rio Smith said.

