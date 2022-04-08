Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: 'Woke Corporations' Want to 'Have It Both Ways'

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday that he is ''sick and tired'' of corporations that ''want to play things both ways, and have it both ways'' while discussing Disney's rapid turn to the left and embrace of the LGBT agenda.

''They want to boycott baseball in Georgia, yet they want to go sponsor a genocidal Olympics in China and make billions of dollars,'' Waltz said.

He criticized Disney on ''The Chris Salcedo Show'' for not speaking up on specific policies for revenue purposes but caving to the left on cultural issues such as those addressed in the Parental Rights in Education Act.

''Disney didn't mind when Florida remained open at the height of COVID, and they were actually moving their corporate personnel from California to Florida so that they can enjoy our state laws, and not to mention the fact they enjoyed the revenue of people being able to come here,'' Waltz said.

''But then, suddenly, the state Legislature does something they don't like, and they just try to drop the hammer on the state that they've enjoyed for so many decades.''

Waltz emphasized that parents should not be intimidated by the actions of Disney or other ''woke corporations'' and should continue taking action regarding their children's education.

''For parents, take control of your kids' education. COVID was a wake-up call to the garbage that's being taught in our schools. It's not just in our universities. It's in our teachers colleges, it's in our libraries, it's in our community centers, and now we're seeing it's even in prekindergarten and kindergarten where they want to talk about sexuality and gender identity.''

Waltz also said that if Republicans regain control of the House after the midterm elections, they will pass a ''Parents Bill of Rights'' modeled after Florida's legislation.

