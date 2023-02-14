Rep. Guest to Newsmax: Conservatives Should 'Close Pocketbooks' to AT&T

Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., isn't surprised the stock valuation of AT&T has reportedly plunged $10 billion in the last month, coinciding with the media giant's decision to purge Newsmax from DirecTV's channel lineup.

The best way to fight back is "to close our pocketbooks to these organizations," Guest told Newsmax Tuesday evening, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

"We're going to see a lot of times when the companies are going to change their practices, as Congress gets involved and starts holding investigations, or hearings," predicts Guest.

DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain

The hearing process will "take some time;" but in the meantime, "you can see the stock drop and that people are upset with the actions DirecTV has taken," said Guest. "I think we're going to see a much more immediate response. It is very troubling when we see conservatives voices, which are silenced, taken off the air."

When DirecTV dropped Newsmax last month, it chose to part ways with the No. 4 news network in the cable landscape, and a top 20 channel overall.

Newsmax reaches 25 million Americans every week, according to the Nielsen ratings. But still, AT&T DirecTV tried to justify removing the network, due to "cost-cutting" measures.

Conversely, AT&T DirecTV already carries 22 left-leaning news channels — many of which draw considerably lower ratings than Newsmax; and those same channels get paid license fees.

"As conservatives," added Guest, "we must put our foot down and say, 'we will not allow this to stand.'"

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain.

2. AT&T customers call toll free at 888-855-2338 to cancel/complain for U-verse, cellular, and wireless services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax.com.