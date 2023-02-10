Peter King to Newsmax: Honest People Can Detect DirecTV's Censorship Ploy

Former Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., believes that AT&T's DirecTV might have underestimated the power of Republicans coming together for a single cause. In this case, it's uniting against Newsmax being purged from DirecTV's channel lineup.

From this latest act of restricting free speech, King says that DirecTV has unwittingly helped galvanize Republican lawmakers and conservative citizens throughout the country.

"At the beginning, I was a little skeptical as to how far this response could go," King told Newsmax Friday evening, while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" with host Carl Higbie.

"But when I see names coming out every day, and not just Republicans ... people who are intellectually honest understand what's happening here," said King.

"The more you keep up the campaign and the more we speak out, the more this likely will be resolved," King continued. "And even if I didn't support Newsmax, I'd still say we need it. We need that voice out there. You can't let the left or right be dominant. But right now ... there's too much coming from the left. Newsmax is really one of the few clear and clarion voices out there" in cable news.

When DirecTV dropped Newsmax last month, it chose to part ways with the No. 4 news network in the cable landscape and a top-20 channel overall.

Newsmax reaches 25 million Americans every week, according to the Nielsen ratings. Yet AT&T's DirecTV tried to justify removing the network, due to "cost-cutting" measures.

AT&T's DirecTV also carries 22 left-leaning news channels — many of which draw considerably lower ratings than Newsmax; and those same channels get paid license fees.

"No doubt, this is censorship. It clearly is," said King of DirecTV's actions toward Newsmax. "I've been on Newsmax many times, and nobody ever told me what to say, or question anything I said ... or told me to never go near this topic.

"This is the type of free and open discussion you want. Obviously, it's more of a conservative bent ... but if you to go to NBC or CNN, they are incredibly left-wing," continued King.

With Newsmax, King added, "this is the type of dialogue we should have. Let the people decide. Let them go from station to station, channel to channel ... and it should be the dialogue of ideas. It's what a true democratic republic should be all about."

