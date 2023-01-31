Devin Nunes: Newsmax Purge 'Step Too Far' for Conservatives

Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), said a "pattern" of left-leaning media organizations and government entities opposing or censoring American conservatives has been developing for the past decade.

The change began with conservative residents leaving so-called "blue" states for Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, etc. — traditionally conservative areas or regions that promote individual freedoms. Later, Facebook and Twitter (predating Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase) started shadow-banning conservative users.

And now, AT&T ordered DirecTV to purge Newsmax from its channel lineup, despite Newsmax ranking as the No. 4 news network (per Nielsen TV ratings) and being a top-20 overall channel on cable.

"The same thing is happening with these woke [media] corporations. ... I really think this is the sign of the times," Nunes told Newsmax on Tuesday while appearing on "John Bachman Now."

Last year, the Democratic Party quietly helped jettison conservative network OAN from the majority of cable systems. Similar to what is happening with Newsmax.

However, AT&T and DirecTV might regret this decision, Nunes said.

"Newsmax is the latest casualty. But this last one might be a step too far, because Newsmax has been growing ... and expanding their news," said Nunes, while adding that "more and more people are tuning into Newsmax."

Nunes discussed how he gets viewer feedback on his regular Newsmax appearances during the week. For him, it's a sign that Newsmax has grown beyond a niche network.

Nunes also talked about how rural areas particularly dependent on AT&T are leading the outrage against DirecTV dropping Newsmax, especially since it consistently draws higher ratings than many of the left-leaning networks carried by DirecTV.

About a decade ago, "corporations tried to play it down the middle," Nunes said. "But now, things have changed in the last few years; and that's going to bring scrutiny" from conservative voices.

In the past, Republicans "had been accused of being the party of 'big corporations,' but that's no longer the case," said Nunes, when shown a Newsmax graphic that the overwhelming majority of AT&T, Inc. donations from 2020 (73.4%) went to federal candidates from the Democratic Party.

"The companies are now spreading out their commitments to the Democratic [Party] candidates," added Nunes.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers: Call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air. President Trump urges you CANCEL!

Important: If DirecTV tells you we’re still negotiating, that is a lie! They have told NEWSMAX we will never be on a regular cable channel. DirecTV also replaced NEWSMAX with a channel that has no news and no ratings. Also, NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.

2. AT&T customers: Call toll free at 888-855-2338, for any of their cellphones, wireless products, or services, and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX. President Trump has urged you to cancel their services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV’s censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.