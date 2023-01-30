Meuser to Newsmax: Pennsylvanians Want to Know Why DirecTV's 'Censoring' Newsmax

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., acknowledges his office has received a handful of informal calls from AT&T and DirecTV officials in the last week, regarding the companies' controversial decision to drop Newsmax from the DirecTV channel lineup.

However, Meuser said the media entities have yet to provide a formal explanation for purging Newsmax — despite it ranking as the No. 4 news network (Nielsen TV ratings) and also being a top-20 overall channel throughout the cable landscape.

"We just want this to be resolved, in terms of [Americans] having fair access to information and equal access to the press. And we really feel that this is totally not the case," Meuser told Newsmax Monday evening, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

From Meuser's perspective, DirecTV faithfully carries 11 or 12 "what could be described as 'liberal' stations" — most of which consistently generate lower Nielsen ratings than Newsmax — but somehow singled out Newsmax for its "cost-cutting" measure.

"I subscribe to DirecTV. I no longer get Newsmax in my district," said Meuser, while adding that "millions" of Pennsylvania residents/DirecTV subscribers are being affected by a "business" decision that doesn't add up from a metrics standpoint.

"We have many constituents calling my office, and asking, 'Why are they censoring Newsmax?' It's really a serious issue, and we feel there's censorship taking place," said Meuser.

It's one thing to criticize AT&T and DirecTV on cable TV, or through social media, the Pennsylvania Republican admits. But it's another to bring company officials to Washington for public hearings.

On Tuesday, "we're going to have" a House floor discussion on DirecTV, AT&T, and Newsmax, teased Meuser, before adding actual testimony could soon take place after that within the Republican-controlled Congress.

