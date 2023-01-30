Rep. Good: Dropping Newsmax 'Terrible' Business Decision

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., said he isn't buying the argument that DirecTV purged Newsmax from its channel lineup as a cost-cutting or "business" move.

"If it was just about 'business,' that would make [AT&T and DirecTV] terrible business people," Good told Newsmax on Monday while appearing on "American Agenda."

"There's no reason why DirecTV wouldn't want to maintain, and keep on their platform, the fourth highest-rated channel" on cable, said Good, a member of the House Freedom Caucus.

"There's no business justification" for DirecTV dropping Newsmax, said Good, while adding it's "very concerning" to see left-leaning Big Tech or cable-TV entities "silencing" conservative voices — for no other reason than seemingly complying with some kind of "woke" agenda.

Good said he has reached out to senior leadership with AT&T and DirecTV to gather more information on Newsmax's removal last week.

Despite AT&T's "cost-cutting" rationale, DirecTV still carries 22 left-leaning news channels, many with low Nielsen ratings but still getting paid hefty license fees.

